RI reports 344 new coronavirus cases, 2 additional deaths

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Two more people in Rhode Island have died after contracting COVID-19, bringing the state’s death toll to 1,212, the R.I. Department of Health reported Tuesday.

State health officials also announced another 344 new positive cases and a daily positivity rate of 3.7%, which is down from Monday’s rate of 5.1%.

In addition to the 344 new infections reported Tuesday, the Health Department added 79 newly disclosed cases to prior-day totals over the last two weeks.

As of midday Tuesday, there were 177 COVID-19-related patients in the hospital with 24 in the intensive care unit and 12 on ventilators.

Gov. Gina Raimondo plans to hold her next coronavirus briefing at 1 p.m. Thursday.

