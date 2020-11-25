RI reports 845 new coronavirus infections, 10 deaths as hospitalizations swell; Raimondo briefing at 1 pm

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Rhode Island Gov. Gina Raimondo and Health Director Dr. Nicole Alexander-Scott will hold their weekly COVID-19 briefing at 1 p.m. Wednesday.

Watch the briefing live on WPRI 12 or streaming live right here on WPRI.com and through the WPRI 12 News app.

Raimondo is expected to announce additional CARES Act funding for small businesses affected by her two-week “pause” which goes into effect on Monday, Nov. 30.

Restaurants and retailers have been instructed to reduce the number of guests allowed inside, while gyms and other recreational venues have been told to fully close.

Raimondo acknowledged the impact that will have on already struggling businesses, but said the pause is necessary to get the virus under control. In an interview with 12 News on Tuesday, she warned that if people don’t abide by the rules, then she may have to extend the pause past Dec. 13.

“It breaks my heart to have to do that, but if folks are not going to stay at home, wear their masks and cut down on their parties, then unfortunately, it’s where we have to go,” she said.

With COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations surging in the state, Raimondo reduced the social gathering limit to the members of a single household, which includes Thanksgiving. She also urged people not to travel for the holiday.

Rhode Island currently has 357 COVID-19 patients in the hospital – the most since early May – according to data released Wednesday by the R.I. Department of Health. Of those patients, 35 are in intensive care and 16 are on ventilators.

Health officials also reported 845 new infections and 10 additional deaths.

On Tuesday, data from the Health Department showed hospitals are filling up, and the head of Care New England said the field hospital in Cranston could start accepting patients as soon as Monday.