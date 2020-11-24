CORONAVIRUS //    Track Cases    • School Updates    • Testing Info    • 12 Responds    • Travel Restrictions    • Vital Hotlines   
  CORONAVIRUS //
•  Track Cases
•  School Updates
•  Testing Info
•  12 Responds
•  Travel Restrictions
•  Vital Hotlines
•  Complete Coverage »

COVID-19 hospitalizations rising in RI; 16 deaths, 812 new infections reported

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Sixteen more people in Rhode Island have died after contracting COVID-19, the R.I. Department of Health announced Tuesday.

Health officials also reported 812 new positive cases and a daily positivity rate of 7.2%, with 11,268 tests administered on Monday.

With 53 new hospital admissions and 27 discharges, the total number of hospitalizations climbed to 323 – the most in Rhode Island since May 5, when there was 337, according to the Health Department’s data.

Of those COVID-19 patients, 30 are currently in intensive care and 16 are on ventilators.

More to come.

COVID-19 Tracking: Maps, Charts, Interactive Data »

Coronavirus: Latest Headlines

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Providence

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Dan Yorke State of Mind: Dan's Daily Update

DYSOM 11/4/20:Joe Cammarano, Political Science Professor, Providence College

More Dan Yorke State of Mind

Don't Miss

Viewer Pa on WPRI.com

LIVE CAMS on WPRI.com

More Live Cams

Community Events & Happenings

More Community

The Border Report Tour

More Border Report Tour