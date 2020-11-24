COVID-19 hospitalizations rising in RI; 16 deaths, 812 new infections reported

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Sixteen more people in Rhode Island have died after contracting COVID-19, the R.I. Department of Health announced Tuesday.

Health officials also reported 812 new positive cases and a daily positivity rate of 7.2%, with 11,268 tests administered on Monday.

With 53 new hospital admissions and 27 discharges, the total number of hospitalizations climbed to 323 – the most in Rhode Island since May 5, when there was 337, according to the Health Department’s data.

Of those COVID-19 patients, 30 are currently in intensive care and 16 are on ventilators.

