PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Sixteen more people in Rhode Island have died after contracting COVID-19, the R.I. Department of Health announced Tuesday.
Health officials also reported 812 new positive cases and a daily positivity rate of 7.2%, with 11,268 tests administered on Monday.
With 53 new hospital admissions and 27 discharges, the total number of hospitalizations climbed to 323 – the most in Rhode Island since May 5, when there was 337, according to the Health Department’s data.
Of those COVID-19 patients, 30 are currently in intensive care and 16 are on ventilators.
More to come.
Coronavirus: Latest Headlines
- COVID-19 hospitalizations rising in RI; 16 deaths, 812 new infections reported
- Keep the mask: A vaccine won’t end the US crisis right away
- Virus outbreak delays production at world’s top glove maker
- Coronavirus pandemic blamed for rise in violent crimes across the U.S.
- Nursing homes: RI should reimplement policy of testing incoming patients twice for COVID