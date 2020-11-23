Coronavirus: RI reports 2,454 new infections, 15 deaths since Friday

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Rhode Island’s reported death toll from the pandemic has surpassed 1,300 with another 15 COVID-19-related fatalities announced since data was last released by the state on Friday.

Data from the R.I. Department of Health shows 2,454 new coronavirus infections in the state since Friday, which pushed the total number of positive cases since the start of the pandemic past 50,000.

There were 23,504 tests administered in Rhode Island on Friday, according to the data, which is an all-time high for one day. The state has opened three new testing sites since Friday in Pawtucket, South Kingstown and Smithfield.

As of midday Monday, 285 COVID-19 patients were in the state’s hospitals, of which 30 were in intensive care and 14 were on ventilators.

That’s down from a recent high of 310, revised data shows. The state’s all-time high for COVID-19 hospitalizations reported by the Health Department was 377 back on April 28.

In hopes of stemming the spread of the virus, Gov. Gina Raimondo last week reduced the social gathering limit to members of a single household – which includes Thanksgiving – and announced Rhode Island will enter a two-week “pause” with new closures and restrictions beginning on Monday, Nov. 30.

Raimondo’s next briefing is scheduled for 1 p.m. Wednesday. Starting next week, those will be held at 1 p.m. on Thursdays.