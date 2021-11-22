COVID-19 transmission rate highest since February in RI; 1,100 new cases

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The rate used to track community transmission of the coronavirus was up to 306 new cases per 100,000 people over the previous seven days in Rhode Island on Monday as the state continues to see a significant increase in new cases.

That rate has more than doubled since the start of November, according to data from the R.I. Department of Health, and it hasn’t been this high since early February.

Over the summer, it was as low as 10 new cases per 100,000 people over a seven-day span.

On Monday, the Health Department disclosed 1,106 new positive cases since data was last released on Friday, along with 7 additional COVID-19-related deaths.

Hospitalizations fell slightly over the weekend to 103, with 22 patients in the ICU and 12 on ventilators, according to the Health Department.

Health care leaders are urging people to get tested and vaccinated before traveling or attending a large gathering for Thanksgiving. People who are fully vaccinated are encouraged to get a booster shot, especially those who are 65 and older or have a high-risk medical or living condition.

Last week, eligibility for booster shots was expanded to everyone over the age of 18. To receive the additional dose, those who received either the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine should be six months removed from their second shot, while Johnson & Johnson patients can get it after two months.

The Health Department’s data shows almost 73% of Rhode Island’s population is now fully vaccinated.