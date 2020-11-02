COVID-19: RI’s daily positivity rate tops 5%; 1,154 new cases, 9 deaths since Friday

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The daily rate of positive coronavirus tests has surpassed 5% in Rhode Island for the first time since late May, according to new data released by the state.

On Monday, the R.I. Department of Health said the daily positivity rate came out to 5.1%. The last time that rate was higher than 5% was on May 27 when it reached 5.7%.

A 5% positivity rate is the threshold states and countries try to stay below. The World Health Organization has advised governments to maintain positivity below 5% in order to reopen safely, which is also the threshold closely watched by the influential Johns Hopkins University.

Additionally, Rhode Island uses the 5% threshold to determine whether people can travel to Rhode Island from other states without a negative test or having to quarantine for two weeks.

Data from the Health Department shows 1,154 new positive cases in the state since the department’s last update on Friday.

In addition to the 1,154 new infections reported since Friday, the Health Department also said 23 newly disclosed cases were added to past days over the past two weeks.

Nine more people in Rhode Island have died after contracting the virus, according to health officials, bringing the state’s death toll to 1,210.

The number of hospitalizations increased to 170 (from 152 on Friday) with 22 patients currently in the intensive care unit and nine on ventilators.

The 170 hospitalizations are the most since June 2, when 179 COVID-19 patients were in Rhode Island’s hospitals.

