CORONAVIRUS //    Track Cases    • School Updates    • Testing Info    • 12 Responds    • Travel Restrictions    • 12 Informa    • Vital Hotlines   
  CORONAVIRUS //
•  Track Cases
•  School Updates
•  Testing Info
•  12 Responds
•  Travel Restrictions
•  12 Informa
•  Vital Hotlines
•  Complete Coverage »

COVID-19: RI’s daily positivity rate tops 5%; 1,154 new cases, 9 deaths since Friday

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The daily rate of positive coronavirus tests has surpassed 5% in Rhode Island for the first time since late May, according to new data released by the state.

On Monday, the R.I. Department of Health said the daily positivity rate came out to 5.1%. The last time that rate was higher than 5% was on May 27 when it reached 5.7%.

A 5% positivity rate is the threshold states and countries try to stay below. The World Health Organization has advised governments to maintain positivity below 5% in order to reopen safely, which is also the threshold closely watched by the influential Johns Hopkins University.

Additionally, Rhode Island uses the 5% threshold to determine whether people can travel to Rhode Island from other states without a negative test or having to quarantine for two weeks.

Data from the Health Department shows 1,154 new positive cases in the state since the department’s last update on Friday.

In addition to the 1,154 new infections reported since Friday, the Health Department also said 23 newly disclosed cases were added to past days over the past two weeks.

COVID-19 Tracking: Maps, Charts, Interactive Data »

Nine more people in Rhode Island have died after contracting the virus, according to health officials, bringing the state’s death toll to 1,210.

The number of hospitalizations increased to 170 (from 152 on Friday) with 22 patients currently in the intensive care unit and nine on ventilators.

The 170 hospitalizations are the most since June 2, when 179 COVID-19 patients were in Rhode Island’s hospitals.

Coronavirus: Latest Headlines

Stay Informed | Coronavirus Updates

Coronavirus
News & Info

App
Updates

E-News & Alerts
Updates

CDC
Resources

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Providence

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Veteran's Voices: Honoring Those Who Serve

More Veterans Voices

Dan Yorke State of Mind: Dan's Daily Update

DYSOM 10/28/2020: Erika Sanzi

More Dan Yorke State of Mind

Don't Miss

Viewer Pa on WPRI.com

LIVE CAMS on WPRI.com

More Live Cams

Community Events & Happenings

More Community

The Border Report Tour

More Border Report Tour