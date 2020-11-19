Raimondo, RI Dept. of Health to hold coronavirus briefing at 1 pm

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Rhode Island Gov. Gina Raimondo and Health Director Dr. Nicole Alexander-Scott are scheduled to hold their weekly coronavirus briefing at 1 p.m. Thursday.

Raimondo is expected to discuss specific guidelines regarding gatherings and travel for Thanksgiving. While she wouldn’t say for sure whether she’ll implement a stay-at-home order for the holiday during a live interview with 12 News earlier this week, she’ll likely issue some restrictions with Rhode Island and other states seeing hospitals fill up and record numbers of new cases.

On Wednesday, the R.I. Department of Health reported 1,280 new infections, the most in a single day since the start of the pandemic.

Another six people in the state died after contracting the virus, according to health officials, and the number of hospitalizations climbed to 284.

Raimondo, who’s been averse to shutting down school buildings, may also touch upon that topic during the briefing. A letter sent to superintendents from R.I. Deputy Education Commissioner Ana Riley on Wednesday indicated that high schools will be directed to limit their capacity to 25% and suspend organized sports for the remainder of the year.

Amid reports of long lines and a lack of time slots at coronavirus testing sites, the Health Department announced that a new location would be opening on Friday outside McCoy Stadium in Pawtucket. Appointments can be made at portal.ri.gov.

Additionally, asymptomatic testing sites will open over the weekend at Meadowbrook Waldorf School in South Kingstown and the Stop & Shop in Greenville, the department said.

