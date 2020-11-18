RI reports 1,280 new coronavirus infections, 6 deaths as hospitalizations mount

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The Rhode Island Department of Health on Wednesday reported more new coronavirus infections in a single day than ever before: 1,280.

With 18,414 tests administered the previous day, the daily positivity rate came out to 7%, according to health officials.

In addition to the 1,280 infections reported Wednesday, the Health Department added 110 newly disclosed cases to prior-day totals over the past two weeks.

The state’s reported death toll climbed to 1,284 on Wednesday, with six more COVID-19-related fatalities announced.

Additionally, the number of COVID-19 patients in the hospital climbed to 284, of which 22 are currently in intensive care and 10 are on ventilators.

The number of hospitalizations has been steadily climbing over the past few weeks, and 284 is the most Rhode Island has had since mid-May.

More to come.