Raimondo pushes weekly coronavirus briefing to 1 pm Thursday

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Gov. Gina Raimondo’s coronavirus briefing this week has been rescheduled to 1 p.m. Thursday, her office announced.

Raimondo had initially planned to go back to her usual Wednesday briefing slot after holding them on Thursday the past two weeks due to Election Day and Veterans Day.

The governor’s office said next week’s briefing will be back to 1 p.m. Wednesday, the day before Thanksgiving. Afterward, it will move to 1 p.m. Thursday for the foreseeable future, according to her office.

Like many states around the country, Rhode Island has seen a resurgence in coronavirus cases and hospitalizations as of late. On Monday, data from the R.I. Department of Health reported more than 1,000 new coronavirus infections on two separate days last week – a first (and second) most for Rhode Island.

The state’s reported death toll also increased by 16 to 1,270, while there were 256 COVID-19 patients in its hospitals as of midday Monday – the most since May 18.

Rhode Island was chosen by pharmaceutical company Pfizer to be one of four states that will take part in its COVID-19 Immunization Pilot Program.