CORONAVIRUS //    Track Cases    • School Updates    • Testing Info    • 12 Responds    • Travel Restrictions    • Vital Hotlines   
  CORONAVIRUS //
•  Track Cases
•  School Updates
•  Testing Info
•  12 Responds
•  Travel Restrictions
•  Vital Hotlines
•  Complete Coverage »

Raimondo pushes weekly coronavirus briefing to 1 pm Thursday

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Gov. Gina Raimondo’s coronavirus briefing this week has been rescheduled to 1 p.m. Thursday, her office announced.

Raimondo had initially planned to go back to her usual Wednesday briefing slot after holding them on Thursday the past two weeks due to Election Day and Veterans Day.

The governor’s office said next week’s briefing will be back to 1 p.m. Wednesday, the day before Thanksgiving. Afterward, it will move to 1 p.m. Thursday for the foreseeable future, according to her office.

Like many states around the country, Rhode Island has seen a resurgence in coronavirus cases and hospitalizations as of late. On Monday, data from the R.I. Department of Health reported more than 1,000 new coronavirus infections on two separate days last week – a first (and second) most for Rhode Island.

COVID-19 Tracking: Maps, Charts, Interactive Data »

The state’s reported death toll also increased by 16 to 1,270, while there were 256 COVID-19 patients in its hospitals as of midday Monday – the most since May 18.

Rhode Island was chosen by pharmaceutical company Pfizer to be one of four states that will take part in its COVID-19 Immunization Pilot Program.

Coronavirus: Latest Headlines

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Providence

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Dan Yorke State of Mind: Dan's Daily Update

DYSOM 11/4/20:Joe Cammarano, Political Science Professor, Providence College

More Dan Yorke State of Mind

Don't Miss

Viewer Pa on WPRI.com

LIVE CAMS on WPRI.com

More Live Cams

Community Events & Happenings

More Community

The Border Report Tour

More Border Report Tour