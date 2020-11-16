RI reports 2,251 new coronavirus cases, 16 deaths since Friday

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Rhode Island surpassed 1,000 new coronavirus infections in a single day not once, but twice over the past week, new data from the R.I. Department of Health shows.

Health officials on Monday reported 2,251 new positive cases since data was last released on Friday, which includes 1,091 on Saturday.

But, revised data from previous days shows Rhode Island had 1,014 new infections last Wednesday, when 919 cases were initially reported.

Those two days represent the first and second time the state had more than 1,000 new cases in a single day since the pandemic began.

Rhode Island reported more than 1,000 new daily coronavirus cases twice last week, a significant milestone for a state with only about 1 million residents. Interactive versions –> https://t.co/p52MWxOdMB pic.twitter.com/a5BiLLxfma — Eli Sherman (@Eli_Sherman) November 16, 2020

Since Friday, another 16 people in Rhode Island have died after contracting COVID-19, according to the Health Department, bringing the reported total to 1,270.

As of 1 p.m. Monday, there were 256 COVID-19 patients hospitalized in the state, of which 21 were in intensive care and 12 were on ventilators.

Earlier on Monday, the National Education Association Rhode Island (NEARI) and the Rhode Island Federation of Teachers and Health Professionals (RIFTHP) called on Gov. Gina Raimondo to move all K-12 schools to remote learning temporarily, citing the rising case numbers as well as delays in contact tracing and staff shortages due to quarantines.

Raimondo’s next briefing is scheduled for 1 p.m. Wednesday.

Massachusetts-based Moderna also revealed Monday that its coronavirus vaccine appears to be 94.5% effective, according to preliminary data from ongoing trials.