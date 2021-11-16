PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Rhode Island leaders are scheduled to hold a COVID-19 briefing Tuesday afternoon as the state continues to see a spike in new cases.

The R.I. Department of Health reported a 5.1% daily positivity rate on Tuesday and 516 new cases, which is the most in a single day since April 9. It’s been a little more than two weeks since Halloween, indicating the holiday may be a contributing factor.

In Warwick, two schools had to shift to remote learning this week due to an outbreak, which is being linked to a recent homecoming dance.

Five more Rhode Islanders have died after contracting COVID-19, health officials said Tuesday, pushing the death toll past 2,900.

Hospitalizations increased to 106, with 18 patients in the intensive care unit and nine on ventilators.

The Health Department also updated the week-over-week data on Tuesday, which showed the state is up to a rate of 243 new cases per 100,000 people over the past seven days. That rate, which is used to gauge community transmission of the virus, has been steadily climbing over the past two weeks.

The weekly positivity rate also increased from 2.3% last week to 3.1% this week, though new hospital admissions fell from 107 to 83.

More than 72% of Rhode Island’s population is fully vaccinated, according to the data.