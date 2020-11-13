RI reports 710 new coronavirus cases, 4 deaths as hospitalizations climb

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The number of COVID-19 patients in Rhode Island hospitals has risen to 250, according to new data released Friday by the R.I. Department of Health.

Of the 250 hospitalized, 27 are in the intensive care unit with 14 on ventilators, the data shows.

The Health Department said another four people in Rhode Island have died after contracting the virus, bringing the state’s death toll to 1,254.

Health officials also reported 710 new positive coronavirus cases. The daily positivity rate came out to 5.2% officials said, with more than 13,000 tests conducted the previous day.

In addition to the 710 new infections reported Friday, the Health Department also added 53 newly disclosed cases to prior-day totals over the past two weeks.

Rhode Island hospitalizations reached 250 people today, which is the most since May 18. The all-time high was 377 people on April 28. Interactive version –> https://t.co/p52MWxOdMB pic.twitter.com/AE4Vzcqluu — Eli Sherman (@Eli_Sherman) November 13, 2020

During Thursday’s briefing, Gov. Gina Raimondo said the coronavirus pandemic is rapidly worsening in Rhode Island, raising the possibility of another full-scale lockdown. She also has ordered preparations to begin for a field hospital to start accepting patients.

Only 16% of beds dedicated to COVID-19 patients are currently free in Rhode Island’s hospitals, and they are on pace to be filled in about a week or two based on the state’s current trajectory, according to Raimondo.

The Cranston field hospital at the former Citizens Bank Call Center opened in mid-April but never had to accept patients.

Raimondo has also expressed optimism that a vaccine could be available for a limited group of high-risk Rhode Islanders before the end of the year, and more widely available at the beginning of 2021.