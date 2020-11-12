Raimondo, Alexander-Scott to hold coronavirus briefing at 1 pm

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Rhode Island Gov. Gina Raimondo and Health Director Dr. Nicole Alexander-Scott will hold their weekly coronavirus briefing at 1 p.m. Thursday.

12 News plans to broadcast the briefing live on WPRI 12, and stream it live right here on WPRI.com and in the app.

According to Raimondo’s office, she’ll be joined by emergency room doctors to talk about the rising number of COVID-19-related hospitalizations in the state and provide an update on the work of the vaccine subcommittee.

The number of hospitalized patients in Rhode Island has been steadily climbing over the last several weeks. There were 220 as of midday Wednesday, which is the most the state’s had since late May.

The number of patients in the intensive care unit (25) and on ventilators (17) has risen much less sharply compared to the coronavirus surge in the spring.

Rhode Island on Wednesday also hit a new all-time high in terms of new coronavirus cases reported in a single day with 919, according to the R.I. Department of Health.

With more than 13,600 tests administered the previous day, the daily positivity rate came out to 6.7%.

Another six people in Rhode Island died after contracting the virus, officials said, bringing the state’s death toll to 1,243.

In last week’s briefing, Raimondo amended her Phase 3 guidelines to include a stay-at-home advisory from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. (from 10:30 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays) which went into effect on Sunday.

Raimondo said she doesn’t plan to announce any new restrictions this week. But, with Thanksgiving coming up, she expects to address the holiday during her briefing next week.

“Next week I’m going to be announcing some restrictions for Thanksgiving,” she said. “My ask now of people for Thanksgiving is to celebrate in your own home with the people you live with.”