RI sets new one-day high with 919 new coronavirus infections reported

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The Rhode Island Department of Health reported 919 new coronavirus infections on Wednesday, far surpassing the previous single-day high of 701 set one day prior.

However, with more than 4,200 additional tests administered, the daily positivity rate dropped from 7.5% on Tuesday to 6.7% on Wednesday, according to new data released by the Health Department.

Rhode Island's second wave is quickly towering over the first. Another record high of 919 cases today. Here's how fast it happened:



Aug. 10 –> 113 cases

Sept. 10 –> 111 cases

Oct. 10 –> 194 cases

Nov. 10 –> *919 cases*



Interactive version –> https://t.co/p52MWxOdMB pic.twitter.com/xLD7Z9Rlkf — Eli Sherman (@Eli_Sherman) November 11, 2020

Health officials on Wednesday also announced six more COVID-19-related deaths, putting the state’s reported death toll at 1,243.

The number of hospitalizations climbed slightly to 220, according to the Health Department, with 25 COVID-19 patients currently in intensive care and 17 on ventilators.

In addition to the 919 new infections on Wednesday, health officials also said 59 newly disclosed cases were added to prior-day totals over the past two weeks.

Weekly data provided by the state shows increases in new cases per 100,000 people by week (from 279 to 362), new hospital admissions by week (from 163 to 228) and percent positive by week (from 3.3% to 3.9%).

After issuing new regulations which went into effect over the weekend, Gov. Gina Raimondo told 12 News on Tuesday that no new restrictions will be announced during her next briefing at 1 p.m. Thursday.

The new restrictions include a stay-at-home advisory from 10 p.m. – 5 a.m. (from 10:30 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays) as well as an updated mask mandate (face coverings are now required when around people you don’t live with) and reduced capacity limit for big box stores, indoor and outdoor venues, and catered events.

Businesses such as close-contact personal services and gyms/fitness centers are instructed to close during the advisory hours. Restaurants and bars must end in-person service but can still offer takeout/delivery after 10 p.m. (or 10:30 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays.)

The governor has asked Rhode Islanders to limit Thanksgiving travel and keep their celebrations small. She said she plans to announce more specific guidelines for the holiday during her briefing next week.

