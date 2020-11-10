COVID-19 resurgence continues in RI with 701 new cases, 7.5% positivity reported

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Rhode Island health officials on Tuesday reported more than 700 new coronavirus infections for the first time since the pandemic started.

In addition to the 701 new cases, the R.I. Department of Health also added 58 newly disclosed cases to prior-day totals over the past two weeks.

With 9,379 tests administered the previous day, health officials said the state’s daily positivity rate came out to 7.5% – the highest since May 12. (On that date there were 224 new cases reported and 2,998 tests conducted the previous day.)

In addition, the Health Department announced four additional COVID-19-related deaths on Tuesday, putting the state’s reported death toll at 1,237.

The number of COVID-19 patients currently in the hospital climbed to 218, with 26 people in the ICU and 18 on ventilators, according to health officials.

