RI Dept. of Health reports 3 COVID-19 deaths, 294 new cases

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The state of Rhode Island continues to see a steady stream of new coronavirus infections, as evidenced by the climbing rate of community transmission.

At a rate of 185 new cases per 100,000 people over a seven-day span, the state is still considered to have high transmission of the virus.

On Wednesday, the R.I. Department of Health reported 294 new cases and a 2.2% positivity rate, with more than 13,300 tests administered the previous day.

Three more COVID-19-related fatalities were disclosed, bringing the death toll to 2,887.

Hospitalizations climbed to 106, according to the Health Department’s data, with 18 patients in the intensive care unit and 10 on ventilators.

The data also shows 72% of the Rhode Island population is now fully vaccinated against COVID-19.