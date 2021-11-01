COVID-19: RI reports 528 new cases since Friday, 1 death

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Rhode Island on Monday had a rate of 140 new COVID-19 cases per 100,000 people over the previous seven days, marking a moderate increase over the weekend.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) uses that rate to gauge community transmission of the coronavirus. States with a rate of 100 or more new cases per 100,000 people over a seven-day span are considered to have high transmission.

Data released Monday by the R.I. Department of Health showed there were 528 new positive cases since Friday, while 30 cases were added to the daily totals prior to that.

One more Rhode Islander died after contracting COVID-19, health officials disclosed.

COVID-19 hospitalizations in the state declined slightly to 86, with 13 patients in the intensive care unit and seven on ventilators.

The Health Department’s data also showed that more than 71% of the state’s population is fully vaccinated and 78% is at least partially vaccinated to date.

Gov. Dan McKee and Lt. Gov. Sabina Matos will hold a news conference at 2 p.m. Tuesday to discuss various issues of the day. 12 News plans to stream it live right here on WPRI.com.