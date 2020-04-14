Northeast Governors discuss when to reopen the economy

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Massachusetts is joining the group of six other states in the region on a plan to re-open the economy once the worst of the pandemic is over.

On Monday, there was a conference call with all the governors from Rhode Island, Connecticut, Delaware, New Jersey, New York, and Pennsylvania.

Each governor’s chief of staff will be part of the advisory council, as will a health official and an economic development official from each state.

All the governors agree that restarting the economy is going to take teamwork and understand that a decision made by one state could impact another.

“Some people may think it’s going to be like a light switch on and off. We’re either out or we’re in. It’s just not going to be that way,” Dr. Anthony Fauci said.

Millions of Americans are itching to get life back to the way it was, and state and federal leaders say they are working to make it happen.

“Do it carefully, do it slowly, and do it intelligently. More testing and more precautions,” New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said. “And while you’re opening up that valve watch the meter. What’s the meter? The meter is the infection rate.”

Gov. Gina Raimondo was on the conference call where she urged for a collaborative effort.

“None of us have ever gone through this before and I am confident that by working together and sharing our best ideas we will be much more likely to get it right for the citizens of our state and this region,” she said.

The governors agree that is is too early to consider easing restrictions but want a plan in place to roll out when it is time.

President Donald Trump has pushed back against this group saying he will decide when the economy opens.

“When someone is the President of the United States, the authority is total and that’s the way it’s got to be. It’s total and the governors know that,” President Trump said.

The governors warn the President’s timeline might be a little sooner than health experts are advising. The President is expected to announce an Economic Task Force all his own.

This week, millions of Americans will receive their stimulus check. The hope is that money gets spent feeding the economy.

The IRS is rolling out two new online tools that might help individuals get their stimulus check more quickly.

To access the new IRS online tools, you can visit the IRS website here » https://www.irs.gov/coronavirus/economic-impact-payments