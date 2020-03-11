1  of  3
Breaking News
Newport cancels St. Patrick’s Day Parade Coronavirus Concerns: Raimondo discourages holding, attending large events for next 2 weeks URI: No on-campus classes through at least April 3 due to coronavirus
Closings & Delays
There is currently 1 active closing. Click for more details.
Coronavirus Concerns Complete Coverage on WPRI.com

Nonprofit creating ‘coronavirus kits’ to help needy Rhode Islanders

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) ─ A local nonprofit organization is hoping to help less fortunate Rhode Islanders protect themselves from the coronavirus.

Family Service of Rhode Island is creating “coronavirus kits,” which will include, as available, antibacterial soap, disinfecting wipes, alcohol-based hand sanitizers and other essential cleaning supplies.

Coronavirus: Latest Headlines, Map, Resources »

Vice President of Advancement Maggie Slane said the organization is hoping to raise $5,000 to create 200 kits for families on fixed incomes who may be struggling to make ends meet.

While Slane said she is able to provide these household items for her family, she’s trying to put herself in the shoes of those who can’t.

“I think about what I would want for my own family, and then I think about what every family should have access to,” she said.

Slane said anyone who would like to help fund the creation of the kits can donate $25 by texting the words “Be Safe” to the number 44321 or visit the organization’s website.

Coronavirus: Latest Headlines

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Coronavirus Resources from the CDC

Latest Announcements

About Coronavirus

Human Coronavirus Types

References and Links

Providence

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Don't Miss

Viewer Pa on WPRI.com

Community Events & Happenings

More Community

The Border Report Tour

More Border Report Tour
Live Cams on WPRI.com