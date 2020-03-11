Nonprofit creating ‘coronavirus kits’ to help needy Rhode Islanders

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) ─ A local nonprofit organization is hoping to help less fortunate Rhode Islanders protect themselves from the coronavirus.

Family Service of Rhode Island is creating “coronavirus kits,” which will include, as available, antibacterial soap, disinfecting wipes, alcohol-based hand sanitizers and other essential cleaning supplies.

Vice President of Advancement Maggie Slane said the organization is hoping to raise $5,000 to create 200 kits for families on fixed incomes who may be struggling to make ends meet.

While Slane said she is able to provide these household items for her family, she’s trying to put herself in the shoes of those who can’t.

To help families that might not be able to afford supplies to protect against Coronavirus, @FamilyServiceRI is making these kits. Story at 6 on @WPRI12. pic.twitter.com/BzNmMHkSaR — Pete Mangione (@PeteMangione) March 11, 2020

“I think about what I would want for my own family, and then I think about what every family should have access to,” she said.

Slane said anyone who would like to help fund the creation of the kits can donate $25 by texting the words “Be Safe” to the number 44321 or visit the organization’s website.

