Nonessential workplaces in Massachusetts to remain closed until May 4

BOSTON (WPRI) — In a continued effort to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus, Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker has directed all nonessential businesses to keep their facilities closed to workers and the public until Monday, May 4.

Baker made the announcement in his daily briefing Tuesday afternoon, adding that the state’s stay-at-home advisory and 10-person limit on social gatherings have also been extended until May 4.

“I know this is difficult to hear, but we need everyone to continue to go without being around many of your family and most of your friends for your own health and safety and for the health and safety of your family, your friends and others,” he said.

“As most of you know, my weekly visits with my 91-year-old father are phone calls,” Baker continued. “Neither one of us are very good at that…and I miss him, but that’s just the way it is, and it’s the way it should be, and it’s the way all of us need to be as purposeful as we can be in dealing with the contagious nature of this virus.”

Baker also touched upon the sudden outbreak at the Holyoke Soldiers’ Home. He said as of Tuesday, there have been 13 confirmed deaths and at least six are attributed to COVID-19.

“As someone who has visited this amazing place on multiple occasions and found it to be a source of joy and grace and comfort and kindness — for the residents, their families and the staff that works there, this episode is a gut-wrenching loss that is nothing short of devastating to all of us,” Baker said.

According to Baker, public health experts are there conducting a thorough review of what happened, and steps have been taken to secure and aid the facility, including testing all patients and staff.

“I want to extend, on behalf of all of us, our deepest sympathies to the members of the Holyoke soldiers home community,” he added. “They are many of our state’s finest, all of whom served out country and all of whom sacrificed on our behalf.”

This story is developing. Check back for updates.

