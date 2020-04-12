PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The Rhode Island Public Transit Authority (RIPTA) is now limiting the number of passengers on its buses to align with the state’s social distancing mandates.
Starting Saturday, no more than 15 passengers will be allowed on board buses on fixed routes. Gov. Gina Raimondo also urged Rhode Islanders to wear cloth masks while using public transportation.
“The bus drivers are out there every day helping people get where they need to be,” Raimondo said. “That said, we need to take every precaution to keep our drivers and riders safe.”
RIPTA is still running its full schedule of buses, citing the need to remain flexible for frontline workers who rely on public transportation.
Since March, RIPTA has increased the frequency and intensity of cleaning to ensure buses are safe for riders and drivers.
Coronavirus: Coverage and Resources
Latest Headlines | COVID-19 Tracking: Maps, Charts, Interactive Data | Projection Models | Support Groups | Restaurants Offering Takeout/Delivery | Senior Shopping Hours | Photos | CDC Resources | RI Health Department | MA Health Department
RI Coronavirus Hotline: (401) 222-8022 | Work-Related Questions: (401) 462-2020 | Mental Health Assistance: (401) 414-5465
Coronavirus: Latest Headlines
- Gov. Raimondo’s Easter message: stay home, do something kind for others
- No more than 15 people allowed on RIPTA buses
- Donate Funds Day raises $80,000 for RI Food Bank
- Sen. Reed backing hazard pay for essential front-line workers
- 87 new COVID-19 deaths in Massachusetts; Total of 686