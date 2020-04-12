12 RESPONDS //
No more than 15 people allowed on RIPTA buses

Coronavirus

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The Rhode Island Public Transit Authority (RIPTA) is now limiting the number of passengers on its buses to align with the state’s social distancing mandates.

Starting Saturday, no more than 15 passengers will be allowed on board buses on fixed routes. Gov. Gina Raimondo also urged Rhode Islanders to wear cloth masks while using public transportation.

“The bus drivers are out there every day helping people get where they need to be,” Raimondo said. “That said, we need to take every precaution to keep our drivers and riders safe.”

RIPTA is still running its full schedule of buses, citing the need to remain flexible for frontline workers who rely on public transportation.

Since March, RIPTA has increased the frequency and intensity of cleaning to ensure buses are safe for riders and drivers.

