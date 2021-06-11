No Mass. communities in COVID-19 red, yellow zones

BOSTON (WPRI) — For the second straight week, no Massachusetts communities are in the red zone for COVID-19 risk, just days before the state of emergency declaration is set to expire.

There are also no communities in the yellow zone for COVID-19 risk, though there are 38 communities still listed in the green zone.

In Bristol County, The Department of Public Health lists Dartmouth, Easton, Fall River, New Bedford and Taunton as green zone communities.

As of Thursday’s data, more than 8.2 million doses of the vaccine have been administered, with nearly 4 million people fully vaccinated.

Hi everyone! Dan here. With vaccines now readily available in Massachusetts I’m going to turn off vaccinetime, please see https://t.co/h6nZxh411T for help finding a vaccine if you still need one. Thanks for following! — vaccinetime (@vaccinetime) June 10, 2021

The popular Vaccinetime Twitter account is being retired, with creator Dan Cahoon saying since vaccines are more readily available in the state, he feels the account is no longer necessary.

“To me, it really signals that we’re getting to the end of this, and we can hopefully get back to normal pretty soon,” Cahoon said.