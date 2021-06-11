CORONAVIRUS //    Track Cases    • Vaccine & Testing Info     • Mask On/Off?    • Travel Restrictions    • School Updates    • 12 Responds    • Vital Hotlines   
No Mass. communities in COVID-19 red, yellow zones

BOSTON (WPRI) — For the second straight week, no Massachusetts communities are in the red zone for COVID-19 risk, just days before the state of emergency declaration is set to expire.

There are also no communities in the yellow zone for COVID-19 risk, though there are 38 communities still listed in the green zone.

In Bristol County, The Department of Public Health lists Dartmouth, Easton, Fall River, New Bedford and Taunton as green zone communities.

As of Thursday’s data, more than 8.2 million doses of the vaccine have been administered, with nearly 4 million people fully vaccinated.

The popular Vaccinetime Twitter account is being retired, with creator Dan Cahoon saying since vaccines are more readily available in the state, he feels the account is no longer necessary.

“To me, it really signals that we’re getting to the end of this, and we can hopefully get back to normal pretty soon,” Cahoon said.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

