Newport to cancel St. Patrick’s Day Parade

NEWPORT, R.I. (WPRI) — Less than a day after voting to let Newport’s 64th Annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade proceed as planned, the city council has changed course after receiving further direction from state officials.

Tom Shevlin, the city’s communications director, sent out a notice that the council expects to vote again Wednesday night to cancel the event due to concerns about the spread of the novel coronavirus.

“The decision, which follows a direct request from Gov. Gina Raimondo, is being made with a heavy heart and out of an abundance of caution,” Shevlin wrote in a news release Wednesday.

The parade can only be canceled at the organizers’ request or through a majority vote of the City Council, according to Shevlin.

In a 4-3 vote Tuesday night, the council decided to not revoke the event’s permit. Mayor Jamie Bova, who cast the deciding vote, “will be voting to revoke and cancel the parade,” she said in a statement Wednesday.

Shevlin said the city’s other planned St. Patrick’s Day events will be canceled including the welcome reception Thursday night at Edward King House and Saturday’s Irish Breakfast at City Hall and celebration at the Martin Recreation Center.

