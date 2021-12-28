Newport Mansions to soon require proof of vaccination, booster shot

In this June 12, 2018 photo, museum-goers view the facade of The Breakers mansion in Newport, R.I. The group that owns The Breakers is opening a welcome center on the grounds of the mansion that has drawn strenuous opposition from neighbors, preservationists and many members of the Vanderbilt family. (AP Photo/Jennifer McDermott)

NEWPORT, R.I. (WPRI) — New requirements are coming to the Newport Mansions starting Monday.

The Preservation Society of Newport County will require all visitors ages 5 and older to provide proof of vaccination against COVID.

Starting Saturday, Jan. 15, visitors will also be required to provide proof of a booster shot for those eligible to receive it.

Visitors who buy tickets or memberships in person will be asked to provide proof of vaccination at the time of purchase. For those who already have tickets, and members, proof of vaccination must be shown at the entrance.

“We continue to monitor the latest developments regarding COVID, and we intend to be flexible and responsive to evolving conditions,” Preservation Society CEO Trudy Coxe said. “Our goal, first and foremost, is to help protect the health of our visitors and our staff. We appreciate your understanding and cooperation.”

The same requirements will extend to employees and others who work or provide services on Preservation Society properties.

Face masks will still be required for everyone indoors.