Newport mansions closing to visitors on Monday

NEWPORT, R.I. (WPRI) — The historic Newport mansions will close to visitors beginning Monday, according to the Preservation Society of Newport County.

The organization says it plans to closely monitor advisories from the Centers for Disease Control over the next two weeks and will assess re-opening the mansions on March 29.

Several springtime events are also being canceled and postponed amid the uncertainty of the coronavirus pandemic.

A lecture on March 19 and the East Egg Hunt & Brunch at Rosecliff on April 11 have both been canceled. The exhibition “Becoming Vanderbilt” has been postponed until further notice and the Newport Symposium is postponed until 2021.

Patrons who have already registered for these events will be contacted directly. The Preservation Society says it will continue to act on the guidance of public health officials.

