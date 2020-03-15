Breaking News
No new coronavirus cases in RI overnight; 2,300 in self-quarantine
Live Now
Vice President Pence and coronavirus task force give an update on federal response
Closings & Delays
There are currently 69 active closings. Click for more details.
Coronavirus Concerns Complete Coverage on WPRI.com

CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE // Local Event Cancellations | Local Colleges & Universities | RI Health Dept. | MA Health Dept. | Track RI Cases | CDC | Sports Impacts | WATCH DAILY: 3 p.m. Coronavirus Update on WPRI.com

Newport mansions closing to visitors on Monday

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Breakers Mansion 650x365_597343

WATCH LIVE //CORONAVIRUS TASK FORCE BRIEFING

Coronavirus Resources from the CDC

Latest Announcements

About Coronavirus

Human Coronavirus Types

References and Links

NEWPORT, R.I. (WPRI) — The historic Newport mansions will close to visitors beginning Monday, according to the Preservation Society of Newport County.

The organization says it plans to closely monitor advisories from the Centers for Disease Control over the next two weeks and will assess re-opening the mansions on March 29.

Several springtime events are also being canceled and postponed amid the uncertainty of the coronavirus pandemic.

A lecture on March 19 and the East Egg Hunt & Brunch at Rosecliff on April 11 have both been canceled. The exhibition “Becoming Vanderbilt” has been postponed until further notice and the Newport Symposium is postponed until 2021.

Patrons who have already registered for these events will be contacted directly. The Preservation Society says it will continue to act on the guidance of public health officials.

Coronavirus: Coverage and Resources

Latest Headlines | Tracking: Maps & Timeline | Event Cancellations | School Closings | Colleges & Universities | Sports Impacts | CDC Resources | RI Health Department | MA Health Department

RI Coronavirus Hotline: (401) 222-8022 | Work-Related Questions: (401) 462-2020 | Mental Health Assistance: (401) 414-5465

Coronavirus: Latest Headlines

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Providence

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Don't Miss

Viewer Pa on WPRI.com

Community Events & Happenings

More Community

The Border Report Tour

More Border Report Tour
Live Cams on WPRI.com