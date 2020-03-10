Newport City Council to decide fate of St. Patrick’s Day Parade

NEWPORT, R.I. (WPRI) — The city of Newport will hold its 64th Annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade as scheduled — at least for now.

While Dennis Sullivan, the chairman of the parade committee, told Eyewitness News they have no plans to postpone or cancel the event, the Newport City Council scheduled an emergency session Tuesday evening to discuss potentially revoking the parade’s permit over concerns about the spread of the coronavirus.

“It’s a proud celebration for us and a religious celebration, as well. We hope it goes on, but obviously, they may be held to a different standard than me,” Sullivan said Tuesday morning. “The St. Patrick’s Committee would never cancel but if we are told our permits being pulled, we definitely wouldn’t march.”

The 64th Annual Newport St. Patrick's Day Parade may be cancelled for the first time ever over #coronavirus fears. Boston cancelled theirs due to the potential of spreading #COVID19 in large gatherings. Newport city council will vote tonight to decide the parade's fate @wpri12 pic.twitter.com/X1fePOdTMU — Brittany Schaefer (@BrittanyTVNews) March 10, 2020

On Monday, Boston Mayor Marty Walsh announced the city’s St. Patrick’s Day parade scheduled for Saturday has been canceled, and Ireland also canceled their annual festivities.

Pawtucket held its parade this past Saturday with some added precautions.

Newport’s parade is scheduled for Saturday, March 14, at 11 a.m. Sullivan said the event draws about 50,000 people and requires a lot of planning, noting that organizers, participants, attendees, and businesses alike would be disappointed if it were to be canceled.

“It would be a big loss for the businesses, for sure. It’s a day that pulls them through,” he added. “They all have monetary concerns, as well, people who have bought preparation food for the weekend and people canceling rooms. It’s a huge economic hit down here and after what they’ve gone through with the gas crisis, it’s the last thing they need.”

Anyone with questions regarding the coronavirus can call the R.I. Department of Health at (401) 222-8022 or visit the department’s website.

