Newport-based company secures thousands of masks for healthcare workers, first responders

NEWPORT, R.I. ─ A sleep technology start-up is doing its part to secure N95 masks to front-line workers across Rhode Island.

BedJet, based in Newport, used its access to the international supply chain to secure the masks, which are in short supply across the world because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Hearing about our local healthcare workers in jeopardy due to protective mask shortages and the inability of government sources to keep up, we put our own rapid supply chain capability to work on their behalf,” BedJet CEO Mark Aramli said. “Not a single N95 mask has been sourced from a domestic manufacturer – we are adding to the sum U.S.A. inventory of this critical and lifesaving protective gear.”

The company is distributing the 3,600 N95 respirator masks to the Rhode Island Department of Health, Newport Hospital, the Newport police and fire departments and roughly a half dozen other urgent care facilities and nursing homes on Aquidneck Island.

The company also shipped masks to an ICU hospital in Long Island, New York, which has been one of the epicenters of the pandemic.

