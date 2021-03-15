New vaccine appointments to be released Tuesday following Friday’s frustration

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — New COVID-19 vaccine appointments at Rhode Island’s state-run mass vaccination sites are expected to be released Tuesday morning, but fewer slots than the number of people currently eligible is expected.

Friday night, the first appointments for adults over the age of 60 and those with certain medical conditions were released on the state’s website VaccinateRI.org.

According to the R.I. Department of Health, the new groups accounted for more than 160,000 Rhode Islanders. Friday, the state only opened 1,570 new appointments.

Shortly after appointments were opened around 5 p.m. Friday, 12 News viewers reported a variety of technical issues. The Health Department apologized for the difficulties, with a spokesperson noting the state would “continue working to improve the customer experience.”

There are other avenues for newly eligible residents to try and schedule vaccine appointments, including through retail pharmacies like CVS and Walgreens.

Lifespan also amended its vaccine appointment criteria to “over the age of 16 and have an underlying health condition,” in line with the state’s eligibility guidelines.

Two days before the state fully expanded eligibility to those with certain underlying health conditions, the hospital group opened appointments to those “over the age of 16 and immunocompromised.”

Lifespan notes appointments are fully booked, but you can get on the waitlist through its COVID-19 Vaccine Waste Prevention Program.

While the program could provide some with an appointment, Lifespan says the number of doses left over at each clinic is small and adds many participants may never receive a call.

In anticipation of more adults becoming eligible to get vaccinated in May, Facebook launched a new feature to help people find vaccines Monday.

The COVID-19 Information Center will help to assist users in learning more about vaccines, including where and when they can get vaccinated.

The information center will also be shown on Instagram, and the company is also working to expand on WhatsApp.