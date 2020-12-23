New rapid COVID-19 test site opening in Providence, no appointment needed

FILE – In this Oct. 23, 2020, file photo, University of Washington research coordinator Rhoshni Prabhu holds up a swab after testing a passenger at a free COVID testing site in Seattle. Deaths per day from the coronavirus in the U.S. are on the rise again, just as health experts had feared, and cases are climbing in nearly every single state. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Paolino Properties is partnering up with the R.I. Department of Health to host a pop-up COVID-19 test site opening Wednesday.

The new site is located at 79 Dorrance Street and will run from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Testing does not require an appointment, is self-administered, and is conducted on a first-come, first-served basis. The site uses the BinaxNOW test, which is the same test used at the walk-through testing facility at the Dunkin Donuts Center.

Results are expected to be available within 15 to 20 minutes.

The site will be closed on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day but will reopen Saturday until New Year’s Eve Next Thursday.

In her last coronavirus briefing of the year, Gov. Gina Raimondo encouraged every Rhode Islander to get tested not once, but twice.

“Make yourself a plan to get tested twice between now and the end of the year. If you’re someone who celebrates Christmas, get tested before Christmas and after Christmas,” she said. “Go get tested, it’s free, it’s painless, it’s quick, and you’ll know because if you’re positive, we need you to quickly go into isolation and tell the people you were around that they need to go get tested.”

Raimondo’s next briefing will be held Jan, 7, 2021.