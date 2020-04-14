New proposals seek hazard pay for essential workers in RI

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) ─ Essential employees working in Rhode Island could soon see a significant pay bump.

The Rhode Island Health Care Association, which represents 64 of the state’s nursing homes, recently submitted a proposal to Gov. Gina Raimondo advocating for all essential workers to receive an additional $1,000 a week in hazard pay for the duration of the coronavirus pandemic.

“Nursing home workers are on the job every day, 24 hours a day, seven days a week,” RIHCA President and CEO Scott Fraser said. “We believe an additional $1,000 payment is the least our state can do to assist workers who are stepping up each day to care for our frail, elderly residents.”

Fraser said the proposed bonus would apply not only to healthcare workers but also to anyone who has been deemed essential, including but not limited to grocery store employees, cleaning services and maintenance crews.

Raimondo agreed that all essential employees should be compensated for putting their lives on the line, but acknowledged that it would be no easy feat.

“I don’t think it’s as simple as passing a Rhode Island state law to tell employers, all of whom are struggling themselves, that they have to increase wages,” she explained.

In the meantime, after hearing concerns from essential workers across the state, U.S. Sen. Jack Reed teamed up with Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer to create the “COVID-19 Heroes Fund.”

The proposal would provide a $25,000 hazard pay increase for those who make less than $20,000 a year — the equivalent of about $13 an hour — while those who make more than $20,000 would be capped at an additional $5,000. It also offers a $15,000 essential worker recruitment incentive to help attract and secure the workforce needed to combat COVID-19.

“We’ve asked countless Americans to step up in the face of personal danger and great discomfort and family stress to help us fight this battle against COVID-19,” Reed said. “We need to reward their literal courage, retain them and recruit more.”

Reed said he’s currently working to drum up bipartisan support for the legislation. The U.S. Senate is expected to take up the bill when it returns to session, which is expected later this month.

