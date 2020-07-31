New Massachusetts travel restrictions go into effect at midnight

BOSTON (WPRI) — New travel restrictions in Massachusetts take effect at midnight on Aug. 1 and those found in violation could face a fine.

Last week, Gov. Charlie Baker announced a new executive order stating anyone entering Massachusetts from a state considered high-risk for COVID-19 will have to fill out a travel form prior to arrival.

Unless exempt from the order, both visitors from out-of-state and Massachusetts residents returning home would have to quarantine for 14 days or produce a negative COVID-19 test result administered within the previous 72 hours.

As of July 21, low-risk states were deemed to include Connecticut, Hawaii, Maine, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Rhode Island and Vermont.

States are included on the list based on meeting two criteria: average daily cases per 100K below six and positive test rate below 5%, both measured as a seven day rolling average. Therefore, the list of low risk states could change depending on evolving public health data.

Other exceptions to the 14-day quarantine include:

Transitory travel: This includes people passing through Massachusetts and allows travelers to drive through the state or to connect to their airplane, bus or train, or to stop at a highway rest stop. Guidance from the state says this exception extends “only so long as is reasonably required for the traveler to complete their transit, make any necessary airplane, bus, or train connection, or make use of travel services such as at a highway rest stop.”

Baker’s executive order states those who don’t comply with the quarantine are at risk of being fined $500 per day of violation.

A traveler may choose to leave Massachusetts before the completion of his or her 14-day quarantine.