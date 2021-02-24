New mass vaccination site set to open in Dartmouth

DARTMOUTH, Mass. (WPRI) — The first mass vaccination site in Southcoast Massachusetts is set to open Wednesday morning in Dartmouth.

The site is opening at the old Circuit City in the plaza off of Route 6 — the parking lot connects with that of the Dartmouth Mall. Previously, the closest mass vaccination sites were at Gillette Stadium and Fenway Park.

Appointments at the new Dartmouth site have been booked up shortly after they became available on Feb. 18.

About 500 doses of the Pfizer vaccine will be administered daily at first, with the goal of going up to 2,000 doses daily in the following weeks, but Gov. Charlie Baker is asking for patience.

“When you have a million people who are eligible to get a vaccine, and you only get 130,000 first dose vaccines each week, that creates anxiety, Baker said. “Be patient, everyone is going to get vaccinated, but not everyone can get vaccinated at once because we don’t have enough supply.”

Down the road from the Circuit City location, there was supposed to be a Southcoast Health vaccine clinic set up on Faunce Corner Road. They confirmed to 12 News those doses were reallocated by the state so they can no longer continue that operation.

CVS in Fall River and New Bedford, Walgreens in Fairhaven, the Stop and Shop in Fall River, and Bristol Community College are a few other options in the area to get your vaccine.