New initiative provides food for local first responders

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WPRI) ─ Following a successful 25-year career in law enforcement, Bradford Simmons has now found a way to give back to first responders.

Over the past few weeks, the Southeastern Massachusetts native teamed up with a local chef and graphic designer to kickstart the “Feed the First Responders 2020” initiative.

With support from nearly a dozen area sponsors to help get the idea off the ground, Simmons, Chef Stephen Coe and designer Adam St. Ours created a logo, made merchandise and set up events.

“If you surround yourself with great people you can achieve great things,” Simmons said. “This is our way of showing first responders the community supports them.”

On Tuesday, the three organized the first “Feed the First Responders 2020” event at the New Bedford Police Department. Throughout the day, 80 police officers, firefighters, EMS crews and city workers attended.

“It’s very important to us to recognize morale may be low at this point in time because of the situation but we wanted to boost morale in those agencies,” Simmons said.

Simmons and his team plan to have events every week for the foreseeable future. Some of the locations include the police and fire stations in Dartmouth and Fall River as well at Rhode Island Hospital. He said calls to other local agencies have been made and he’s hoping to solidify more locations in the coming days.

To help support the initiative check out their Facebook page and merchandise.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

