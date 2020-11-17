New England Revolution player tests positive for coronavirus

A ball catcher wearing plastic gloves amid the new coronavirus pandemic, disinfects the ball during a local championship soccer match between Nacional and Penarol in Montevideo, Uruguay, Sunday, Aug. 9, 2020. (AP Photo/Matilde Campodonico)

FOXBORO, Mass. (WPRI) — A New England Revolution first-team player has tested positive for the coronavirus, the team announced Tuesday.

The player, who has not been identified, received the preliminary positive result during regular PCR testing on Sunday and then immediately self-isolated, according to the team.

All other players and staff tested negative before the team’s most recent practice on Friday and again on Sunday. The Revs did not have any training or team activities over the weekend.

Players resumed training as scheduled on Monday as they prepare for Friday’s Eastern Conference Play-In Round match against the Montreal Impact at 6:30 p.m. to kick off the Audi 2020 MLS Cup Playoffs.