New coronavirus testing site opens in Pawtucket as state looks to increase capacity

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — Testing is key to preventing the spread of coronavirus, according to health officials who say in many cases, the infected person isn’t displaying any symptoms.

With more people than ever looking to get tested, Rhode Island has been experiencing long lines at testing sites. People have reported waiting more than an hour outside the R.I. Convention Center for a test, even with an appointment.

Actually getting a time slot has also been an oft-reported issue which Gov. Gina Raimondo has committed to fixing.

During her weekly briefing on Thursday, Raimondo said she aims to double the state’s testing capacity in the coming weeks.

“We’ve heard from a lot of you, its taking too long to schedule,” she said. “We’re behind. We are going to get better.”

The state says it’s added 2,000 more daily asymptomatic tests and 300 more each day for symptomatic cases.

Starting Friday, a new drive-thru location outside McCoy Stadium in Pawtucket will be offering testing every day from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Another site at South Road Elementary School in South Kingstown will have asymptomatic testing during those hours beginning on Saturday.

Then, on Monday, the Stop & Shop in Greenville will start having asymptomatic testing available every day except for Sunday.

To be tested at any of those locations, you must schedule an appointment at portal.ri.gov.