New disinfectant sprayer helps RI hospitals in battle against COVID-19

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) ─ A new device is helping two Rhode Island hospitals keep up with the additional cleaning protocols in place due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The electrostatic sprayer helps the hospital double down on disinfecting, according to Lifespan’s Director of ESD and Textile Services Roger Durand.

“We use it to disinfect our inpatient areas as well as our emergency room after each patient leaves after being on isolation for COVID-19,” he explained.

Durand said Newport Hospital has two electrostatic sprayers while Rhode Island Hospital has three.

The Miriam Hospital, also owned by Lifespan, is continuing to use its Ultraviolet light disinfectant system, which serves the same purpose, according to a spokesperson for the hospital group.

The device disinfects any given surface within three minutes, according to Durand.

“It electrostatically charges the disinfectant coming out of a wand of the machine, which then gets charged to different surfaces,” he explained. “It wraps around the entire surface when you’re pointing to it.”

The new device leaves no spot untouched, and also provides employees with peace of mind before they begin cleaning and preparing the room for another patient.

“They go in there first and they spray all of the items in the room, then they step out of the room, let it dwell for a few minutes to kill the active virus, then they go in and actively clean the room,” Durand said.

As we adjust to the new normal, Durand said the sprayers will be put to good use throughout the hospitals.

“The number of COVID-19 patients we are seeing are going down,” he said. “The plan is, now that we are not using the COVID patient rooms as often, we’re going to be rolling these three units out into our public areas.”

Newport Hospital is currently using theirs to disinfect public areas.

Rhode Island Hospital received its first electrostatic sprayer back in March, and got the other two a month ago. Durand said he suspects that the new devices are in high demand.