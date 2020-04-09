New data shows peak of coronavirus outbreak is weeks away in RI, Mass.

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Updated data by the University of Washington shows Rhode Island and Massachusetts will peak in coronavirus cases a few days later than originally anticipated.

State leaders, however, warn these models will continue to change as testing ramps up and other new data becomes available.

Researchers show COVID-19 could peak demand on hospital resources in Rhode Island on April 25, five days after what the model showed last week.

Rhode Island has its own model public health officials are working on in collaboration with Brown University and Johns Hopkins University, but Gov. Gina Raimondo has declined to release any specific numbers yet. Raimondo said she wants to collect more data first.

“I’m reluctant, frankly, to put numbers out there that I don’t have a higher degree of confidence in and causing panic on the basis of poor information,” Raimondo said at Thursday’s briefing.

The national model also shows when the padenmic peaks in the Ocean State, there could be a shortage of about 680 hospital beds, including roughly 250 Intensive Care Unit (ICU) beds.

The total deaths in Rhode Island, according to this model, could be 848 by Aug. 4.

“I can tell you we are going up the curve,” Raimondo said. “There is going to be a lot more people sick, a lot more people in the hospital, and our peak in sometime between mid-April to mid-May.”

In Massachusetts, the University of Washington model predicts the peak demand on hospitals will be around April 20. Researchers said the projected death toll could be just over 5,600 by August.

“But every time we talk about our modeling we always said at this time and the reason we say that is because things change as this changes,” Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker said Wednesday.

The White House says the national death toll could climb to anywhere between 100,000 to more than 200,000.

