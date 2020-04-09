1  of  2
Live Now
CBS News Coverage: White House Coronavirus Task Force Briefing Watch Eyewitness News at 6:30
12 RESPONDS //
What is your question? We're here for you. CLICK HERE »
Quick Links //    Vital Hotlines   • Track Cases   • Food Options   • Out of Work?   • Photos   • Community Focus   • 12 Things to Know   • Update Shows   
•  Vital Hotlines
•  Track Cases
•  Food Options
•  Out of Work?
•  Photos
•  Community Focus
•  12 Things to Know
•  Update Shows

New data shows peak of coronavirus outbreak is weeks away in RI, Mass.

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Updated data by the University of Washington shows Rhode Island and Massachusetts will peak in coronavirus cases a few days later than originally anticipated.

State leaders, however, warn these models will continue to change as testing ramps up and other new data becomes available.

Researchers show COVID-19 could peak demand on hospital resources in Rhode Island on April 25, five days after what the model showed last week.

Rhode Island has its own model public health officials are working on in collaboration with Brown University and Johns Hopkins University, but Gov. Gina Raimondo has declined to release any specific numbers yet. Raimondo said she wants to collect more data first.

“I’m reluctant, frankly, to put numbers out there that I don’t have a higher degree of confidence in and causing panic on the basis of poor information,” Raimondo said at Thursday’s briefing.

The national model also shows when the padenmic peaks in the Ocean State, there could be a shortage of about 680 hospital beds, including roughly 250 Intensive Care Unit (ICU) beds.

The total deaths in Rhode Island, according to this model, could be 848 by Aug. 4.

“I can tell you we are going up the curve,” Raimondo said. “There is going to be a lot more people sick, a lot more people in the hospital, and our peak in sometime between mid-April to mid-May.”

In Massachusetts, the University of Washington model predicts the peak demand on hospitals will be around April 20. Researchers said the projected death toll could be just over 5,600 by August.

“But every time we talk about our modeling we always said at this time and the reason we say that is because things change as this changes,” Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker said Wednesday.

The White House says the national death toll could climb to anywhere between 100,000 to more than 200,000.

Coronavirus: Coverage and Resources

Latest Headlines | COVID-19 Tracking: Maps, Charts, Interactive Data | Projection Models | Support Groups | Restaurants Offering Takeout/Delivery | Senior Shopping Hours | Photos | CDC Resources | RI Health Department | MA Health Department

RI Coronavirus Hotline: (401) 222-8022 | Work-Related Questions: (401) 462-2020 | Mental Health Assistance: (401) 414-5465

Coronavirus: Latest Headlines

Stay Informed | Coronavirus Updates

Coronavirus
News & Info

App
Updates

E-News & Alerts
Updates

CDC
Resources

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Providence

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Live Streaming Today: Coronavirus Special Coverage

  • 11 a.m. – New Bedford Mayor Jon Mitchell Briefing
  • 11:30 a.m. – Coronavirus Facts Not Fear – Morning Update
  • 1 p.m. – Governor Raimondo Briefing
  • 1 p.m. – Governor Baker Briefing
  • 3 p.m. -Coronavirus Facts Not Fear –  Afternoon Update
  • *New Time* 5:30 p.m. – White House Coronavirus Task Force Update
  • 9 p.m. – Coronavirus Update:  Today in Washington

Watch all daily coronavirus updates here on WPRI.com or the WPRI 12 mobile app »

Rhode Show Local Community Corner

More The Rhode Show

Don't Miss

Viewer Pa on WPRI.com

Community Events & Happenings

More Community

The Border Report Tour

More Border Report Tour
Live Cams on WPRI.com