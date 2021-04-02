New daily cases of COVID-19 continues to top 2,000 in Mass.

BOSTON (AP) — The number of new daily cases of COVID-19 continues to top 2,000 as Massachusetts struggles to tamp down the disease despite increasing numbers of vaccines administered.

There were more than 2,100 newly confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Friday, while the number of newly confirmed coronavirus deaths in Massachusetts rose by 32.

The new numbers push the state’s confirmed COVID-19 death toll to 16,908 since the start of the pandemic, while its confirmed caseload rose to nearly 603,000.

Beginning Monday, residents 55 and older and residents with one certain medical condition will become eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine in Massachusetts.