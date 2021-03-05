New CVS locations offering COVID-19 vaccine appointments in RI, Mass.

CORONAVIRUS //    Track Cases    • Vaccine Info    • Testing Info    • Travel Restrictions    • School Updates    • 12 Responds    • Vital Hotlines   
WOONSOCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — More retail pharmacy locations are offering appointments to receive COVID-19 vaccines in Rhode Island and Massachusetts.

Friday morning, CVS Health added 14 new locations in Rhode Island for eligible individuals to make appointments.

New locations include Bristol, Charlestown, Cumberland, East Providence, Narragansett, Pascoag, Portsmouth, Riverside, Rumford, Smithfield, Tiverton, Warwick, West Warwick, and Wyoming.

Dozens of new CVS locations offering vaccine appointments across Massachusetts were also added Friday morning.

Early Wednesday, CVS changed its eligibility criteria to add K-12 teachers, daycare, and preschool workers and staff as eligible to make a COVID-19 vaccine appointment in Rhode Island and Massachusetts. Rival chain Walgreens has not followed suit.

CVS is participating in the Federal Retail Pharmacy Program in those two states.

While Walgreens is involved in the program in other states, a spokesperson told 12 News it isn’t in Rhode Island and Massachusetts, in accordance with CDC guidance.

Both CVS and Walgreens are offering vaccine shots to people 65 and older at participating locations in both states.

