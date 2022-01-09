New COVID protocols for Pre-K-12 Rhode Island students, staff begins Monday

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — In response to the surge in COVID-19 cases and updated guidance from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the Rhode Island Department of Health has updated its recommendations for preventing the virus in Pre-K through 12 schools.

The new guidance goes into effect Monday, Jan. 10.

The changes come down to how many days students and staff need to isolate or quarantine, plus testing requirements and keeping students learning in-person as much as possible.

Beginning Monday, vaccinated Pre-K through 12 students and staff who are close contacts of someone that tested positive for the virus no longer have to get a negative test result to end quarantine, if they do not have symptoms.

The state’s test-to-stay concept will now shift to a new monitor-to stay-protocol.

Students and staff not vaccinated will still need to quarantine while outside of school, but can still attend class.

Students and staff who either have, or develop, symptoms should isolate at home, contact a healthcare provider, and get tested.

For students and staff who do test positive, the Health Department now recommends shortening isolation and quarantine to five days, with a return on day six if experiencing no symptoms or improving symptoms and no fever for 24 hours.

These students and staff should still wear a well-fitting mask for an additional five days at school, at home, and with others.