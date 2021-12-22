New COVID-19 testing sites opening in Bristol, Newport

BRISTOL, R.I. (WPRI) — Rhode Island leaders are trying to make sure anyone who wants a COVID-19 test can get one as cases rise with the holidays approaching.

Two new testing sites are opening Wednesday to help keep up with the demand — one at the old Benny’s in Bristol on Metacom Avenue, and the other at 22 Brown and Howard Wharf in Newport.

Gov. Dan McKee’s office says the state opened up about 1,000 rapid test appointments through the new testing sites, which will be open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, and also on Friday, Christmas Eve, from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Appointments can be made through the online portal.

It’s part of an effort by the McKee Administration to make rapid tests more available for those who want or need one as the state deals with a backlog of PCR tests that have maxed out the state’s lab capacity.

McKee says the state is working to onboard another lab to help reduce the turnaround time for PCR test results.

“We want to make sure testing is as available and as accessible as possible, ahead of the holidays and in light of all things Omicron,” Tom McCarthy, the deputy director of the Department of Health, said.

Omicron on Monday became the dominant COVID strain in the U.S., though McCarthy said it is not yet at that level in Rhode Island.

He noted that layering multiple mitigation efforts — vaccination, boosters, testing, masks, etc — can help protect people ahead of the holidays.