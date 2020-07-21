New COVID-19 testing site opens as two others close

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The R.I. Department of Health is opening a new coronavirus testing site on Tuesday at the Rhode Island Convention Center, but is also closing sites at two local colleges.

The new site will be able to test 1,500 people per day, according to the Health Department. They say they’re able to do this, in part, by consolidating other testing locations.

The testing site at Rhode Island College closed Monday night and the one at the Community College of Rhode Island is scheduled to phase out in the near future.

The Health Department says the new location in the parking garage of the convention center will be able to test more than both of those previous sites combined.

The new testing site will also be able to test symptomatic and asymptomatic people. Those who work in close contact jobs, such as a barber or fast food worker, may be able to schedule an asymptomatic test.

The state says since the convention center parking garage is covered, they won’t have to stop testing due to weather, unlike other locations.

“If there is a rain storm or other types of inclement weather, testing won’t be interrupted by that,” R.I. Department of Health Spokesperson Joseph Wendelken said. “That’s really one of the main drivers.”

For more information and to make an appointment, which is necessary for a test, visit the Department of Health’s website.

Testing runs from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday, with adjusted hours on the weekend.