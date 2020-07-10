New coronavirus testing sites open in Fall River, New Bedford

NEW BEDFORD, Mass (WPRI) — Four new COVID-19 testing sites opened Friday in Southeastern Massachusetts as part of Gov. Charlie Baker’s “Stop the Spread” initiative.

One site is located at 874 Purchase St. in New Bedford and three are in Fall River: two at SSTAR (400 Stanley St. and 1010 South Main St.) and one Seven Hills Behavioral Health mobile unit at Pleasant and Mason streets.

All of the testing sites accept walk-ups and have workers who speak English, Spanish and Portuguese.

Baker said the initiative targets eight cities and towns seeing a higher proportion of cases than the state’s average. These communities make up less than a tenth of the population, according to Baker, but have more than a quarter of all positive cases.

Baker noted that the increase in cases is not due to more testing, since testing in those communities has actually declined as of late. He said even if residents don’t feel sick, they can be tested at the new sites.

“The goal of this initiative is to provide widespread asymptomatic testing in an easy-to-access location within these communities,” Baker said. “Increased testing within these communities will help to identify new cases of COVID-19 and help stop community transmission. It will also provide people with a certain sense of comfort if they do believe that they may have been exposed or otherwise believe they need to be tested.”

