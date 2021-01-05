New Bedford to reopen COVID-19 recovery center

NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WPRI) — A regional surge care center for people recovering from COVID-19 will be reopening this month, New Bedford Mayor Jon Mitchell announced Monday.

The Southeastern Massachusetts Regional Care Center, located in a former nursing home on Acushnet Avenue, is expected to open on Jan. 18.

The 123-bed facility is designed to ease the burden on local hospitals by housing patients who still require medical care, but not hospitalization.

“Our most important objective right now is to protect the vulnerable so that they can have the opportunity to be vaccinated,” Mitchell said. “Central to this effort is ensuring that the health care system can attend to all patients who come through its doors.”

According to Mitchell, the facility will be operated by Essex Group’s nonprofit Buttonwood Healthcare division, which partnered with the city to open two regional care centers back in April.

The second facility on Rockdale Avenue, which has 107 beds, will remain closed, Mitchell said.

“With new cases higher than ever and a regional health system stretched nearly to full capacity, we are reopening the larger of the two facilities so that our hospitals can continue to provide necessary care to COVID and non-COVID patients alike,” he explained.