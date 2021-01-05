CORONAVIRUS //    Track Cases    • Travel Restrictions    • Testing Info    • Vaccine Updates    • School Updates    • 12 Responds    • Vital Hotlines   
  CORONAVIRUS //
•  Track Cases
•  Travel Restrictions
•  Testing Info
•  Vaccine Updates
•  School Updates
•  12 Responds
•  Vital Hotlines
•  Complete Coverage »
CORONAVIRUS: LINKS & RESOURCES

New Bedford to reopen COVID-19 recovery center

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Image from New Bedford Mayor’s Office)

12 RESPONDS //  What is your question? We're here for you »      • 12 Responds Coverage & Info    
  12 RESPONDS //
• What is your question? We're here for you »
• 12 Responds Coverage & Info »

NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WPRI) — A regional surge care center for people recovering from COVID-19 will be reopening this month, New Bedford Mayor Jon Mitchell announced Monday.

The Southeastern Massachusetts Regional Care Center, located in a former nursing home on Acushnet Avenue, is expected to open on Jan. 18.

The 123-bed facility is designed to ease the burden on local hospitals by housing patients who still require medical care, but not hospitalization.

“Our most important objective right now is to protect the vulnerable so that they can have the opportunity to be vaccinated,” Mitchell said. “Central to this effort is ensuring that the health care system can attend to all patients who come through its doors.”

According to Mitchell, the facility will be operated by Essex Group’s nonprofit Buttonwood Healthcare division, which partnered with the city to open two regional care centers back in April.

The second facility on Rockdale Avenue, which has 107 beds, will remain closed, Mitchell said.

“With new cases higher than ever and a regional health system stretched nearly to full capacity, we are reopening the larger of the two facilities so that our hospitals can continue to provide necessary care to COVID and non-COVID patients alike,” he explained.

Coronavirus: Latest Headlines

Coronavirus: Coverage and Resources

COVID-19 Tracking: Maps, Charts, Interactive Data | Projection Models | Find a Testing Site Near You | School Updates | Latest Headlines

RI Coronavirus Hotline: (401) 222-8022 | Work-Related Questions: (401) 462-2020 | Mental Health Assistance: (401) 414-5465

Stay Informed | Coronavirus Updates

Coronavirus
News & Info

App
Updates

E-News & Alerts
Updates

CDC
Resources

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Providence

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Dan Yorke State of Mind: Dan's Daily Update

DYSOM 12/30/2020: Dr. Alexandria Caple

More Dan Yorke State of Mind

Don't Miss

Viewer Pa on WPRI.com

LIVE CAMS on WPRI.com

More Live Cams

Community Events & Happenings

More Community