New Bedford restaurant sees uptick in take-out orders amid COVID-19 outbreak

Coronavirus

NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WPRI) — dNB Craft Kitchen in New Bedford is usually a packed house around lunchtime, but with growing concerns over the spread of COVID-19, the restaurant remained mostly empty Friday afternoon.

Co-owner and Executive Chef Joshua Lemaire said while the restaurant hasn’t seen a steep drop off just yet, they are concerned about their bottom line.

“We’re two bad weeks away from not having any business at all,” Lemaire said.

Lemaire said that, while their dine-in sales are declining, the number of take-out orders they’re receiving has skyrocketed.

He also said that dNB Craft Kitchen, like many local restaurants, are often the most hygienic places people can eat.

“A majority of bars and restaurants are staying on top of it and then going above and beyond,” he said. “We’re going to be here for anyone we can in any capacity going forward.”

Lemaire said if they’re forced to close because of the global pandemic, dNB Craft Kitchen will continue to offer its take-out services.

“[In that case] we’ll only serve take-out,” he said. “And that’s fine because at least we’re still in business.”

