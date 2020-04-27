Live Now
New Bedford fishery reopens after city-ordered closure

Coronavirus

NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WPRI) ─ The New Bedford fishery ordered to shut down by the city’s board of health last week after three employees tested positive for COVID-19 reopened on Monday.

Blue Harvest Fisheries was ordered to cease and desist operations last Thursday after the board of health learned that three employees there had tested positive for COVID-19 within the past 14 days.

The board of health said the facilities would remain closed until three days after an “enhanced cleaning and disinfection” of the premises was completed.

A spokesperson for the company said on April 23, Blue Harvest notified the city’s board of health once they learned the employees tested positive and hired a third-party professional cleaner to complete a thorough disinfecting of the facilities prior to receiving the cease and desist order.

“The early actions allowed Blue Harvest to reopen its facilities on Monday, April 27,” the spokesperson said in a statement. “Blue Harvest takes the health of its employees and the integrity of its products seriously.”

The spokesperson also said Blue Harvest has implemented a 25-point safety protocol to ensure employees are using effective social distancing and sanitation practices – and that regularly touched surfaces are continuously disinfected.

