New Bedford elevated to ‘high risk’ level for COVID-19 outbreaks

NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WPRI) — The Massachusetts Department of Public Health has been categorizing communities by risk level to determine where COVID-19 outbreaks are occurring.

On Wednesday, the state released a new map showing New Bedford is now in the “high risk” category for COVID-19 outbreaks. The city now has the sixth-highest number of cases per 100,000 people in the commonwealth.

The average daily incident rate in New Bedford is now 10.3 per 100,000 people. In the last two-weeks, there were 172 new cases, bringing it up to a 4.5% positivity rate.

Last week, New Bedford Mayor Jon Mitchell addressed residents with a Facebook post saying the city were averaging about four to five new cases per day, which was higher than they had seen, but not as high as it was back in April.

Mitchell pointed to two isolated incidents in the city. According to SouthCoast Today, one incident occurred at Savoy Nursing Home, which previously hadn’t had any cases. Mitchell says a worker had come in and infected at least ten others.

The second incident was at Iglesia Pentecostal Levante Y Anda Church, on Acushnet Avenue, where a person from out of state reportedly didn’t quarantine and infected at least ten others.

“I bring it up because it explains why our numbers are about to go up when they’re reported next week but more particularly it illustrates just how easily it is for the disease to spread,” Mitchell said in the Facebook post. “One person walks into the room, is infected, doesn’t social distance, and a whole lot of other people get sick. That’s how this thing spreads and it happens so easily.”

New Bedford began handing out free masks to anyone in the city at the end of May and has continued to do so. The city boasts being the first city in the country to offer free masks to any resident who needs one.

The masks are gray and are stamped with the letters NB.

This comes as school in New Bedford is expected to start next week and teachers and staff members have already been in the schools for the past two weeks.

It will be a hybrid model, as of now, where students go back in phased-in cohorts, while everyone else learns remotely.

There is free testing a Seabra’s Supermarket on Rockdale Avenue from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Thursday.

