1  of  2
Breaking News
Mass. school buildings to remain closed for rest of academic year Strong to severe storms possible this afternoon with damaging winds, hail
1  of  2
Live Now
The Draft 2020 Coronavirus: Facts Not Fear – 3 p.m. Update
12 RESPONDS //
What is your question? We're here for you. CLICK HERE »
Quick Links //    Vital Hotlines   • Track Cases   • Food Options   • Out of Work?   • Good News   • Community Focus   • 12 Things to Know   • Update Shows   
•  Vital Hotlines
•  Track Cases
•  Food Options
•  Out of Work?
•  Good News
•  Community Focus
•  12 Things to Know
•  Update Shows

New Bedford cancels Memorial Day parade due to pandemic

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:
NewBedfordMemorialDayPic_486162

NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WPRI) — To help prevent the spread of COVID-19, New Bedford’s 2020 Memorial Day Parade has been canceled.

The parade, originally scheduled for Monday, May 25, is the city’s “annual tribute to those lost in service to their country.”

Related events including the Fishermen’s Memorial Service at 10 a.m. and City Memorial Service and Wreath-Laying Ceremony at noon will be broadcast live on New Bedford Cable Access and the city’s Facebook page.

The city said it also plans to air other events hosted by local veterans’ groups since they will not be open to the public.

Coronavirus: Coverage and Resources

Latest Headlines | COVID-19 Tracking: Maps, Charts, Interactive Data | Projection Models | Support Groups | Restaurants Offering Takeout/Delivery | Senior Shopping Hours | Photos | CDC Resources | RI Health Department | MA Health Department

RI Coronavirus Hotline: (401) 222-8022 | Work-Related Questions: (401) 462-2020 | Mental Health Assistance: (401) 414-5465

Coronavirus: Latest Headlines

Stay Informed | Coronavirus Updates

Coronavirus
News & Info

App
Updates

E-News & Alerts
Updates

CDC
Resources

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Providence

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Live Streaming Monday: Coronavirus Special Coverage

  • 11:30 a.m. – Coronavirus Facts Not Fear – Morning Update
  • 12 p.m. – Governor Baker Briefing
  • 1 p.m. – Governor Raimondo Briefing
  • 3 p.m. -Coronavirus Facts Not Fear –  Afternoon Update
  • 5 p.m. – White House Coronavirus Task Force Update
  • 9 p.m. – Coronavirus Update:  Today in Washington

*Times and events are subject to change. Check back for updates.*

Watch all daily coronavirus updates here on WPRI.com or the WPRI 12 mobile app »

Rhode Show Local Community Corner

More The Rhode Show

Don't Miss

Viewer Pa on WPRI.com

Community Events & Happenings

More Community

The Border Report Tour

More Border Report Tour
Live Cams on WPRI.com