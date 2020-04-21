New Bedford cancels Memorial Day parade due to pandemic

NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WPRI) — To help prevent the spread of COVID-19, New Bedford’s 2020 Memorial Day Parade has been canceled.

The parade, originally scheduled for Monday, May 25, is the city’s “annual tribute to those lost in service to their country.”

Related events including the Fishermen’s Memorial Service at 10 a.m. and City Memorial Service and Wreath-Laying Ceremony at noon will be broadcast live on New Bedford Cable Access and the city’s Facebook page.

The city said it also plans to air other events hosted by local veterans’ groups since they will not be open to the public.

