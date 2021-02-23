New appointments for RI mass vaccination sites to be added at 9 am each day

CORONAVIRUS //    Track Cases    • Vaccine Info    • Testing Info    • Travel Restrictions    • School Updates    • 12 Responds    • Vital Hotlines   
Tami Jeffries, R.N., prepares the first locally-available dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at Mary Washington Hospital in Fredericksburg, Va. on Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020. (Mike Morones/The Free Lance-Star via AP)

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — After the first day adults 65 and older could start scheduling COVID-19 vaccine appointments in Rhode Island got off to a confusing start, state health officials have clarified when appointments will be added online.

In a phone call Monday, the R.I. Department of Health told reporters it would add new appointments for the state’s mass vaccination sites — the Dunkin’ Donuts Center in downtown Providence or the former Citizens Bank headquarters on Sockanosset Cross Road in Cranston — each day at 9 a.m.

The Health Department said Monday over 10,000 appointments would be added around 9 a.m., and a majority were fully booked before noon that day.

Anyone who’s unable to register online can get help by calling (844) 930-1779. The call center will be open on weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. and weekends from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

