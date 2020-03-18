Need a disaster loan? Here’s how RI small business owners can apply

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) ─ Dozens of small businesses in Rhode Island are facing financial hardship, or worse, as the state takes drastic steps to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.

In an effort to help struggling businesses stay afloat, Gov. Gina Raimondo announced Tuesday that the Small Business Administration (SBA) granted her request for a disaster declaration, meaning low-interest loans of up to $2 million will be available for small businesses locally.

In addition, Raimondo said she contacted Microsoft and the company agreed to provide Office at no cost to Rhode Island businesses for the next six months. This includes telecommunications and web-based resources for those with employees who are working remotely. Learn more »

The declaration comes after Raimondo ordered all dine-in food and beverage service to shut down until at least March 30. She also capped crowd sizes off at 25 people or less.

The restrictions have forced some businesses to lay off most of their employees or close completely.

Mark Hayward, the director of the Small Business Administration in Rhode Island, tells Eyewitness News that the declaration applies to any small business that has been financially impacted by COVID-19 since Jan. 31.

He said the SBA is doing everything in its power to prevent these businesses from closing.

“What we’re trying to do is everything and anything we can to keep small businesses up and running, and when I say up and running, we realize that everybody is shut down, but they do have payments that have to be met and we want to make sure that we can do whatever we can,” Hayward said.

Hayward said concerned business owners are more than welcome to reach out to the SBA for guidance.

“Listen, these are times we’ve never seen before. This is extremely unusual,” Hayward said. “The opportunities will continue, we will survive, and we will do everything we can to help small businesses to come out of this.”

Here is the full text of the SBA’s announcement on Tuesday: